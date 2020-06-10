Mumbai: Group of five ‘steal entire ATM kiosk with Rs 17.9 lakh’

The officer said they even struggled to get CCTV footage from the spot. (Representational) The officer said they even struggled to get CCTV footage from the spot. (Representational)

A GROUP of five people allegedly stole an entire ATM kiosk from Thane in the early hours of Monday. The machine had Rs 17.9 lakh and was carried in a tempo, police said.

A case was registered and police are investigating the matter. The Thane Crime Branch is conducting a parallel probe.

A senior officer said while the number of street crimes had gone down over the past few months, they had noticed a rise over the past few weeks. Regarding the incident on Monday, the officer said the incident took place between 2 am and 3am in Mori village of Shil Daighar.

Senior Inspector C J Jadhav of Shil Daighar police station said, “The ATM had no security guards during day or night shift. It was not even attached to the floor of the cabin, which is the case most of the time.”

The officer said they even struggled to get CCTV footage from the spot.

A source said based on initial investigation, it appeared that the group had initially tried to break open the machine but when that did not happen they carried the entire machine with them in the four-wheeler.

According to police, local residents found the ATM missing on Monday morning, and approached them. An officer from the Crime Branch said it was conducting a parallel probe in the matter and had a strong lead in the case and should be able to make some arrests by Thursday.

