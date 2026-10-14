Mumbai’s groundwater under threat amid drought: Seawater could contaminate water sources

The groundwater study identified Fort, Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mulund East and Mahim among the areas where saline groundwater was encountered.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
4 min readOct 14, 2026 01:38 PM IST
Women groundwater maharashtra droughtWomen gather around a hand pump to fetch water in drought-stricken Marathwada (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
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With parts of Maharashtra facing drought-like conditions, a Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) study has found that nearly 35 per cent of Mumbai’s area is highly vulnerable to seawater intrusion into freshwater aquifers, raising concerns about the quality and future usability of groundwater.

The study identified Fort, Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mulund East and Mahim among the areas where saline groundwater was encountered. It warned that excessive pumping could lower freshwater pressure and allow seawater to enter aquifers, making groundwater unusable even in areas where extraction levels are considered safe.

The findings are part of the CGWB’s 2025 Aquifer Management Plan, presented earlier this year by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The assessment mapped aquifers across 603 sq km covering Mumbai city and suburban districts.

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The study found that shallow aquifers along the western and southern coasts are particularly vulnerable to saline intrusion. In the eastern zone, deeper aquifers near creeks face a higher risk. Saline intrusion was observed particularly during the pre-monsoon period.

Also Read | Maharashtra is parched, but here’s why drought can’t be declared before October

Mumbai depends primarily on seven surface water reservoirs for its drinking water supply, replenished by the southwest monsoon between June and September. Groundwater, once drawn from wells and other local sources, is now largely used to supplement the city’s supply.

seawater intrusion mumbai groundwater With parts of Maharashtra facing drought-like conditions, a Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) study has found that nearly 35 per cent of Mumbai’s area is highly vulnerable to seawater intrusion.
(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The CGWB put the stage of groundwater extraction at 46 per cent in Mumbai city district and 26 per cent in the suburban district. While these levels are not considered high overall, the report cautioned that they do not rule out localised seawater intrusion.

“Excessive pumping can reduce freshwater pressure and allow saline water to move into freshwater aquifers. This threatens the usability of groundwater even where overall extraction levels are considered safe,” the report states.

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The study recorded electrical conductivity (EC) levels above 10,000 microsiemens per centimetre in highly saline groundwater zones, including Fort, Mulund East and Shivaji Park. Electrical conductivity is an indicator of the concentration of dissolved salts in water.

Also Read | Drought-hit Pune bans drinking water use for construction, shuts vehicle washing centres

It recommends restricting groundwater development in Fort to depths of up to 60 metres and completely prohibiting it in Shivaji Park, where highly saline water was found at shallow depths.

To limit further intrusion, the report calls for groundwater recharge structures, including recharge pits with filters, recharge shafts and percolation tanks or ponds, particularly in parks and gardens in vulnerable areas. These structures could help replenish freshwater aquifers and maintain the pressure needed to resist saline water movement.

It also recommends regular monitoring of electrical conductivity in coastal observation wells and says new deep borewells tapping fractured rock zones should be permitted only after detailed hydrogeological and geophysical investigations.

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Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has commissioned the All India Institute of Local Self Government to study salinity levels in Mumbai’s groundwater. The agency will collect water samples from wells across the city to assess the extent of salinisation.

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Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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