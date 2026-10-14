Mumbai’s groundwater under threat amid drought: Seawater could contaminate water sources

With parts of Maharashtra facing drought-like conditions, a Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) study has found that nearly 35 per cent of Mumbai’s area is highly vulnerable to seawater intrusion into freshwater aquifers, raising concerns about the quality and future usability of groundwater.

The study identified Fort, Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mulund East and Mahim among the areas where saline groundwater was encountered. It warned that excessive pumping could lower freshwater pressure and allow seawater to enter aquifers, making groundwater unusable even in areas where extraction levels are considered safe.

The findings are part of the CGWB’s 2025 Aquifer Management Plan, presented earlier this year by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The assessment mapped aquifers across 603 sq km covering Mumbai city and suburban districts.