Mumbai Greens: Tucked under a flyover, Matunga’s Maheshwari Udyan beckons people of all ages

Situated on a roundabout on the BR Ambedkar Road in Matunga, Maheshwari Udyan or King Circle Garden, as it is popularly known, is a large circular patch with an abundance of local and exotic plants that range from tall palms and banyans to mango trees.

The garden was formally named the King’s Circle after British monarch George V. In 1962, India’s finance minister Morarji Desai renamed it the BN Maheshwari Udyan.

One of the city’s most recognisable landmarks, it is situated a mere ten-minute walk away from Matunga railway station on the Central railway and King’s Circle railway station on the Harbour line. The garden is also well-connected by buses since it is situated on one of Mumbai’s arterial roads.

The space is divided into two halves with a walkway running through its centre and a jogging track, paved with bricks, along its perimeter. The walkway is surrounded by palm trees and flowerbeds with colourful red, yellow and white peace lily flowers and shrubs.

Earlier a fountain in its centre lit up the garden in the evenings. However, it was replaced with a smaller one due to the construction of the Nanalal D Mehta flyover, which runs over the garden.

On either side of the garden are two gazebos, covered with climbers, that provide a seating area under their shade. Though this part of the garden is called the ‘Nana-Nani park’, the benches are often occupied by college students who come here to study or chat with friends.

Scattered across the park are more benches that make it an ideal place to catch a breath after a brisk walk. Visitors also take care to feed the stray cats and kittens that are sometimes seen occupying these benches. There is also a play area for children with slides, swings, jungle gyms and a sandpit that gets busy during the evenings.

Since the opening of a park under the Nanalal Mehta flyover – which is just a minute away – the Maheshwari Udyan does not see much overcrowding, unlike a few years ago.

Maintained jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Larsen & Toubro, the garden is surrounded by shops and eateries that spoil visitors with a choice of south Indian delicacies, fast food and delectable desserts.