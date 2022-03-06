Mumbai Greens: Small but well-planned garden atop Worli hill has something for people of all ages

Adya Shankaracharya Udyan is a small but pretty garden situated atop a hill in Worli. It provides the residents with a peaceful place to relax and the children plenty of fun with its amenities.

The garden, made on the slope of a Worli hill, has two entrances. From Sir Pochkhanwala road at the top and from the Worli Police camp area at the bottom.

The Worli seaface which is at a small distance from the garden gives it a breezy ambience while several trees surrounding it garden provide for a breath of fresh air. The garden has a nearly perfect blend of concrete, grass and plants.

The first glimpse of the small garden tells you that it is a well-planned one. Divided into six sections across the slope, it has something for people of all ages. The six sections are cut into three sections by a serpentine walkway along the slope of the hill which connects the two entrances.

The first two sections have two gazebos at their ends. The shade and the sitting area from the gazebos make them a favourite among senior citizens and homemakers chatting up in one corner. Even college students are seen sitting there with their laptops and cell phones.

A few college students were seen celebrating the birthday of one of them under a gazebo. One of them, Mayur Gosavi, said: “We often come here to celebrate birthdays and cut cake under the gazebo. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the garden was shut and it has reopened recently. We are very happy that we got our spot back.”

The third section is called the yoga section. It has a small amphitheatre with concrete bleachers and a small stage that can be used by yoga instructors or performers. On the right side of the yoga section is the fourth section which is filled with green pastures and a couple of seats. One can choose to lie down and relax or spend some quality time reading books.

The fifth section is made for children below the age of 11 and is the most attractive feature of the garden. To welcome the children, the walls of the garden are adorned with beautiful drawings of cartoon characters. Many children can be seen having a fun time on the swings, slides, geometric dome, slackline, roundabout and other rides.

A water kiosk is kept next to the section, which is a circular one covered on three sides by the garden’s boundary wall. The fourth side has seats where the parents can sit and keep an eye on their children while they play.

Among the many children seen laughing and running around was a toddler who was running behind her elder sister and a seven-year-old girl who had come with her father Deepak Kamble, 42, a Worli resident. Kamble said that the garden is a favourite place of his daughter Ananya, apart from the Girgaon beach.

Kamble was seen helping his daughter play on the slackline. “Whenever my daughter gets bored, she tells me to bring her here. Due to Covid, this garden was shut for two years but she still remembers the road to this garden. I feel very happy to see my daughter enjoying and playing with other kids. I discovered the garden when we had come to the Worli seaface. We were searching for some snacks when he spotted this garden. Now, It is her favourite place for hanging out after the Girgaon beach”

The last section is filled with trees and its widespread branches provide shade throughout the day. The trees have multiple circular coloured seats made of rocks for people to sit. On one end it also has gym equipment.

The garden is open to the public from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 9 pm. It prohibits people from playing cricket, football or cycling inside. Eatables and pets are not allowed.