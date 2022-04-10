Mumbai Greens: SK Patil Udyan provides shelter for weary travellers, playground for children

Written by Kanak Singh

Located on the Maharshi Karve Road between Charni Road and Marine Lines railway stations, SK Patil Udyan is a mesmerising greenspace offering shelter for weary travellers looking for a shade in Mumbai’s humid summer heat. Along with the locals, the garden gets visitors from across the city travelling to south Mumbai.

The garden is easy to find and has a walkway running along the periphery solely dedicated to those who want to stretch their legs. It also has zones for various activities such as yoga, meditation, and relaxation.

At the entrance of the garden, the iconic Sakhi Kutumb has been serving poha (flattened rice snack) to the locals and weary travellers for over four decades. For many, SK Patil Udyan is located next to Sakhi Kutumb and not the other way around.

The garden has various facilities for everyone – an open gym, an amphitheatre and two playgrounds. Benches were installed along the walkway for senior citizens recently. A skating rink, a walking track, and a children’s playing area are some of the other new additions.

The garden, which was closed for a renovation for more than eight months in 2018-19, reopened its gates to the public just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The upgraded walkway makes it an ideal spot for an evening stroll. Other than the greenery, the garden also has a study centre in its vicinity and gazebos built for people who want to sit and relax. In the mornings, many children find a place here to catch up on their lessons away from all the noise.

Abir, a 13-year-old, said: “This is my favourite part of the day. I come here every day to play with my friends and because there is so much space in the park, we have the best time playing games here.”

Another local named Shailesh said: “This place is perfect for all; the young, the elders, the students. I’ve been coming here every day for my evening walks and this space gives me the calm and the relaxing spirit that I come here for.”