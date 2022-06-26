Mumbai Greens: Sagar Upvan, a seaside paradise in South Mumbai

Written by Alisha Ambre

Tucked away in Mumbai’s tony Cuffe Parade, away from the chaos of South Mumbai, lies the Bombay Port Trust Garden, also known as the Sagar Upvan. With an extensive area of 12 acres, visitors are surrounded by lush greenery and gentle sea breeze.

This botanical garden was converted from a dumping ground and houses at least 500 species of plants, with their botanical names being listed in both Hindi and English. There are a variety of trees and a cacti greenhouse, with over 20 species of cacti displayed for the public.

(Express photo by Deepak Joshi) (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The garden has a dense green cover, large lawns, and sea-facing benches. An ample amount of seating is provided in the park, but the visitors’ favourites are the sea-facing benches. Because of the cool sea breeze, for many, the garden is a place to relax in Mumbai’s humid, hot weather. “It’s cool,” said Asif, a new visitor, “I am coming for the first time, it’s a nice change in this hot season.”

(Express photo by Deepak Joshi) (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The garden is free from the unpleasant traffic sounds from the nearby business district and greets you with the sweet cries of cuckoos and sparrows. Guests can get their daily exercise – there is a small gym area – while enjoying the sounds of nature in Sagar Upvan. The long pathways are also ideal for joggers and runners.

There is a small area dedicated for children, however, some of the slides are unsafe as they have not been maintained well. A few years ago, there used to be a pond in the centre of the garden with ducks and swans. The pond though has now dried up and is an eyesore, with residents and visitors using it to litter waste.

(Express photo by Deepak Joshi) (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Owned by the Mumbai Port Trust, Sagar Upvan charges an entry fee of Rs 5 from visitors. The park closes early at 6.30 pm as there are no lights in the garden. Despite that, the garden is a pleasant sight in the mornings. There are a few winding staircases in the garden from where visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenery and views of the Arabian Sea.

Facilities for fresh water and washrooms are provided, however, the water supply in the toilets is not consistent. Although there is a lack of maintenance, Sagar Upvan is still close to the hearts of its daily visitors. “This park is the pride of Mumbai,” says Shaila Rajeev Samanth, who has been visiting this park for over 30 years.