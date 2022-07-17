Mumbai Greens: Revamped Gautam Buddha Udyan offers a serene, immaculate space to unwind

Watching over a view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is Bhagwan Gautam Buddha Udyan, opposite the Worli Sea Face. Situated on the side of a road leading to the sea link, the recently refurbished garden, which lives up to its name, is an easy find that offers a sweet spot for a picnic.

The space is essentially a large staircase, with a garden on each landing. Each of these gardens has been built for a specific purpose – yoga, meditation, pranayam and picnics. Despite all the steps, the place is wheelchair friendly, with a path on the left of the garden accommodating a ramp for wheelchairs.

Many college students are often seen enjoying mini-picnics at the uppermost area of the park. “It’s a nice place to relax and have some time before classes start,” said Priyanka Sawant who was visiting with her friends, “It’s never crowded and always clean, so we always come here.”

Visitors praise the park for being well-maintained. No litter is found on the premises and cleaners are always seen brushing dead leaves away. A washroom facility is also available with clean toilets. Although no artist has been credited for the artwork inside the garden, there are various paintings depicting different lifestyles and professions.

The area has been designed in such a way that even though the park is relatively small, the layout allows one to view the entire park from the entrance. Thus, right at the gate, you can see the steps leading up to what appears to be an artwork, except it is not a painting, but one of the most photographed and sought-after spaces inside the garden. The unique roofed structure is a favourite among visitors. “I always like to sit underneath this roof,” said Karthik, who comes here often for meditation, “it feels peaceful and beautiful, especially during the rain.”

Praising the revamped garden, former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray recently tweeted, “The revamped Bhagwan Gautam Buddha Garden elevates the aesthetic and visual appeal of the area while providing citizens with a recreational avenue that adds to their quality of life. We are continually working to improve the ‘Mumbai’ experience for both locals and visitors!”