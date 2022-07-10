Mumbai Greens: Visitors to Mahim’s Hinduja Park seek out an unhindered sea view and the breeze

Situated beside the renowned P D Hinduja National Hospital in Mumbai’s Mahim is a small park officially named Dr Ramhari Kishan Dhote Udyan. However, you might draw a blank stare if you mention the official name.

Spread just over an acre, the garden—better and widely known as Hinduja Park which gets its name from its famous neighbour—provides relaxation to all visitors. Located next to the Arabian sea, visitors are met with the cooling sea breeze that allows them to enjoy their moment of tranquillity.

Most of the daily visitors come here to enjoy the unhindered sea view and the breeze. Rakhi Mehta has been coming to the garden every day for eight years. “No matter what is the season, it is always pleasant in the garden. The sea breeze is so strong sometimes, that I can barely keep my hair in place. It’s good, I like it,” said Mehta while enjoying her evening stroll.

It is also one of the few parks in the city which is diligent about maintenance and has strict rules. Whilst enjoying a leisurely stroll in the park, everyone is expected to follow a one-way route to avoid running into one another. Littering of any sort is not tolerated, nor is disturbing the natural foliage that grows there.

While a walking route surrounds the park, the centre is a well-maintained garden with an ample number of benches for people to relax.

The small garden also holds a skating rink. Regular skating classes are held at 5 pm for children but due to the monsoon, they are on hold for safety reasons. A children’s playing area is also available, which includes a small tower that people often climb to enjoy the sea view that it watches over.

As Hinduja Park is next to a hospital, it is also regarded as a place for healing. Next to the skating rink, is a small area dedicated to practising meditation and yoga and is surrounded by the greenery of the garden. It also has a small gym; however, it does not seem to be used by visitors.

A group of senior citizens that visits the park in the evening say it is their reason to meet. “We come here every day at 6 pm. We live close by, and the breeze is good. Despite being from different backgrounds, we have remained friends and can’t seem to stay at home for long,” said one of them.