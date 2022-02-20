Mumbai Greens: Maharashtra Nature Park, a place to gather your thoughts

Written by Kanak Singh

Perched on the edge of Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, is a 37-acre sprawling forest park, the Maharashtra Nature Park. Highlighting the alarming shortage of green cover, the Maharashtra Nature Park is the only such space available in the congested and populated slum-settlement in Mumbai.

After 12 years of effort, the biggest garbage dumping yard was turned into a gorgeous forest park with a large eco-system, and a blanket of nearly 14,000 trees, 300 varieties of plants and herbs in 1994.

Visitors have to pay an entry fee of Rs 20 to enter this expansive space, providing tranquillity in the bustling metropolis, located on the main road opposite Dharavi Bus depot.

One should take out at least two hours for this haven for naturalists and birders. The Maharashtra Nature Park society managing the park also has guided walks in the morning and afternoon, available on booking. A peepal tree stands guard at the park’s entrance and inside it, starting with the nature trail, I noticed that the type and name of trees are mentioned in a non-intrusive and complementing way on stones placed near them and not on metal boards.

The 15-hectare park is based on the “Web of Life” theme. (Express) The 15-hectare park is based on the “Web of Life” theme. (Express)

On your walk during the trail, nearly 1.8 km, you will come across different teak and tamarind trees, shrubs and bushes. Amid the chirping of birds and devoid of traffic noise, one can easily forget they are in one of the most congested neighbourhoods in the city.

The 15-hectare park is based on the “Web of Life” theme. The main trail begins just right from the Education Centre Building and leads to the nursery area covering all the educational sections available at the Nature Park. The middle trail starts from the Butterfly Garden and covers the Nakshatra Van or the astral garden, and Rainwater Harvesting Pond. The astral garden in the park has trees that correspond with the 27 rashis or zodiac signs and 27 nakshatras or constellations.

Mumbai Greens | Zoic, a pet park that spells joy for your furry friends

The minute I entered the butterfly trail leading to a garden I could see colourful butterflies all over the area. Over 100 varieties of migratory birds visit the park, more than 78 types of butterflies, 22 varieties of reptiles and amphibia and more than 30 species of spiders have been recorded by the enthusiasts.

After 12 years of effort, the biggest garbage dumping yard was turned into a gorgeous forest park with a large eco-system, and a blanket of nearly 14,000 trees, 300 varieties of plants and herbs in 1994.

(Express) After 12 years of effort, the biggest garbage dumping yard was turned into a gorgeous forest park with a large eco-system, and a blanket of nearly 14,000 trees, 300 varieties of plants and herbs in 1994.(Express)

Starting from the Rainwater Harvesting Pond leading to the Nursery, Ficus belt and Creekside, the trail offers a glimpse into the scrub and light woodland area on one side and the creek on the other. A considerable length of this trail is lined with Ficus trees and it is a wonderful experience to view the creek and the Bandra-Kurla Complex from amongst the tangle of aerial roots. Once in a while, you may chance upon a migratory bird on the trail. A place near the Mithi River creek has been designated for birdwatchers.

Mumbai Greens | A leisure patch beneath the Lower Parel flyover for space-starved citizens

In the centre of the park is a sun-shaped building, which houses amongst others an amphitheatre, a library, an audio-visual room. Anyone can borrow books as well as audio-visual tapes for further reference.

In addition to providing green space, the park was designed to provide an educational centre for urban inhabitants, particularly school and college-going children, and promote ecology and nature conservation.

If you happen to be someone who loves nature and is constantly exploring new parks and gardens around the city, this is the perfect place for you. Away from all the noise, this park is a great escape and a place to gather your thoughts.