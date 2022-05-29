Mumbai Greens: Johnson & Johnson Garden is small but packs a punch

By Krutarth Patnaik

The Johnson and Johnson Garden in Mumbai’s upmarket Breach Candy might not draw the same awe as the other sea-facing famed Tata and Amarsons gardens in the locality. However, the Johnson and Johnson Garden boasts of biodiversity with decades-old trees, different shrubs, and bushes, velvet grass lawns, a walking track, a children’s play park, and outdoor gym space.

The garden is over a kilometre away from the Tata Gardens at Bhulabhai Desai Road, also well known by its old name Warden Road, which is a niche up-market residential and semi-commercial locality in South Mumbai. The garden is maintained by the Mumbai civic body but it was developed by Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

The Johnson and Johnson Garden is spread across an area of just 3896 sq meters but do not be fooled by its small size. A tall Jamun tree welcomes visitors, while the diamond-shaped walking track covers most of the garden’s periphery.

At the centre of the track lies the velvet grass lawn with a beautiful coconut tree. It is an ideal spot for locals for evening walks, amid the cool sea breeze. The garden also has a dedicated children’s park. The play park features slides, swings, and see-saws.

The garden in the past has won several awards, including the Best Maintained Private Project 1989-90 by the Bombay Citizens Committee, and The Bombay Chamber Civil Award 1989 by the Bombay chamber of commerce and Industry.

Around the walking track, you will find benches to sit and embrace the mesmerising tree foliage. If exercise is what you seek, the garden also offers well-maintained outdoor gym equipment.