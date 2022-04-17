Mumbai Greens: Triangle-shaped garden in cosy Matunga neighbourhood

Situated in the cosy neighbourhood of Matunga, a stone’s throw from the famous Five Gardens on RK Parekh Road, the Hoopers garden is surrounded by a mix of modern high-rises and two to three-storey tall old art deco buildings.

The garden, officially called Prof MV Chandgadkar Udyan, is spread over an acre. The garden, which is in the shape of a triangle, boasts a soft mud walking track along its perimeter, giving the walkers a more comfortable time. A beautiful flowerbed of yellow Climbing Wedelia flowers accompanied by short shrubs and a couple of palm tree saplings welcomes you at the entrance.

The far end of the garden has slides, swings and jungle gyms that have a soft sponge/foam flooring that attracts toddlers, children and their parents in the evening.

Along with the children's play area, a section of the garden is covered with fresh and lush lawn grass that is watered regularly. This zone also has benches, making it an ideal spot for walkers and joggers to rest. These benches also attract senior citizens who are often accompanied by their young grandchildren. The children enjoy the slides and their grandparents maintain a watchful eye from the benches.

The most-sought feature of the space is its volleyball and basketball courts. The volleyball court with mud flooring is located at the other end of the children’s play area. This court is used by training academies to coach children and teenagers. Adjacent to the volleyball court, there is a basketball court surrounded by a fence and a seating area for spectators.

The basketball court was revamped by Air Canada under the India-Canada partnership – Fly the Flag initiative. A board alongside the spectator seating area says, “The Hoopers Court has been reimagined as a landmark for the city through the lens of urban art, via a unique cultural collaboration between Air Canada and India.”

The court was painted by renowned artist Sajid Wajid of the ST+ART foundation. He has used a mix of red, brown, and black colours to represent India-Canada ties.

Like the volleyball court, the basketball court is also used for coaching children and teenagers and is often used to host tournaments. Khushi Yadav, a coordinator conducting basketball classes, said she coaches 10-11 children in the age group of five to fifteen years on weekdays from 5:30pm-6:30pm and athletics during weekends between 8am and 10am.