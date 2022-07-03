Mumbai Greens: Heritage Garden takes one to a realm separate from reality

Written by Kavya Garg

Ringed by concrete highrises and glass facade skyscrapers, the Heritage Garden opposite Glen Towers on Cliff Avenue in Powai is a separate realm from reality. It has not only been a play area for children in the vicinity but also a major de-stressing zone for the office-goers nearby.

The 10-acre garden holds a few surprises. You will witness a mix of college students jamming on one side and a group of reminiscing senior citizens, one of whom effortlessly plays a flute, on the other.

With many offices and commercial set-ups nearby in addition to the residential splendour surrounding the township, the 10-acre Heritage Garden has become a regular for yoga enthusiasts and a space for students practising mixed martial arts. The landscaped lawns, play area and circular walking path that winds around the periphery of the park make Heritage Garden a delightful place to spend an evening with your loved ones.

The man-made wells on either corner of the park have been of utmost use during the rainy season. The man-made wells on either corner of the park have been of utmost use during the rainy season.

Although not as vast as other parks in the city and not yet allowed for events or other mass activities without permission, the garden is a go-to place for morning walkers. It has got a comely gazebo apart from benches at regular intervals. It also has a beautiful bespoke water feature that can be seen right at the entrance, once home to many beautiful lotus flowers. The Japanese-style miyawaki patch is at one end of the park.

With structures of stones running along the circular trail catching the eye of all new visitors, it also has restrooms at one end. However, they are not very well maintained and have faced visible wear and tear throughout the years.

The man-made wells on either corner of the park have been of utmost use during the rainy season. Nevertheless, they were not able to escape the littering habit of the mass visiting the garden as a daily ritual.

“The gates for the garden open at 5am, after which they take a break from 12pm to 4.30pm… and again open for all from 4.30pm to 10 pm,” said a worker at the garden.