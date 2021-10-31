Mumbai Greens: A garden that lives up to its name on Malabar Hill

Nestled behind Hyderabad Estate on the Malabar Hill, Shantivan Gardens lives up to its name. To enter, one needs to go past a long side road, almost completely devoid of people or traffic. Then, hidden behind a large yet unassuming gate, lies a small slice of tranquillity amongst the bustling metropolis.

Bunnies welcoming you to Shantivan Bunnies welcoming you to Shantivan

Shantivan’s resident dog

When I visited the garden there was no one else there, not even a security guard. I had to unlock the gates to the garden myself and in the hour or so I spent there, I didn’t see or hear another human being. Instead, the park is home to a tubby old dog who wanders across its winding slopes and two rabbits who greet visitors by the entrance. Walking through Shantivan was like roaming around a jungle. Nature has encroached upon every facet of the garden. There are moss-lined pathways overcome with shrubbery. Abandoned steps transformed into a man-made waterfall. And branches and fallen trees strewed across the pathways.

Shantivan’s resident dog Shantivan’s resident dog

Shantivan is almost like a maze of sorts. None of the pathways is particularly defined and they all intertwine with each other in a chaotic labyrinth of nature. Built on top of a water tank, the only sound I heard was the soft hum of running water that permeated every crevice of the park. Occasionally I’d hear a twig breaking or an insect buzzing around but for the most part, my mind was able to drift, lost in the silence of nature around me. Even the signs promote stillness, with boards reading peace, joy, and serenity, scattered across. One would be advised to wear long pants while visiting Shantivan however, as unlike other parks, this garden is teeming with insects. People have even reported seeing a peacock wandering around the paths.

The amphitheatre

The amphitheatre The amphitheatre

The focal point of Shantivan is a rock-based amphitheatre that almost seemly blends into its surroundings. That amphitheatre and a large covered space that lies adjacent to it is where the community-building activities take place. Shantivan hosts regular events including nature walks, yoga, chanting sessions and art classes. Shantivan is based around the idea of community. The park regularly hosts clean up drives and with credit to the volunteers, there isn’t a speck of trash to be found within its walls. Students are a regular feature at Shantivan gardens as well, and many a field trip is spent exploring the area’s diverse flora and fauna.

Signs and objects promoting peace permeate the park

Signs and objects promoting peace permeate the park Signs and objects promoting peace permeate the park

People visiting Malabar Hill may be tempted to overlook Shantivan in favour of the much larger and busier Hanging Gardens and Priyadarshini Park. That, however, would be a mistake. According to one resident of Godrej Baug who regularly attends morning yoga sessions at Shantivan, there is no place in Mumbai quite like it. “The peace you feel when you allow yourself to get overwhelmed by the silence of the garden is rare in a noisy city like Bombay,” she said.