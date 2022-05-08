Mumbai Greens: From dumping ground to green paradise

(Written by Kanak Singh)

Situated right across the One Trade Centre, Colaba Woods Garden is a pleasing, bona fide jungle located in the tony Cuffe Parade area of south Mumbai. An erstwhile dumping ground, the garden is a green lung for the locality.

Located about five kilometres from the bustling CST station, the garden is an easy find for those visiting it for the first time. Providing serenity in the thick of a buzzing cityscape, there are two entrances to the garden. The main gate is located in front of the One Trade Centre and the second is closed owing to the construction of the metro line.

Spread over nearly 31,000 square metre, the garden hosts 99 species of trees. The total number of trees in the garden is 803. There are two pathways in the garden for jogging and walking. The garden consists of benches that are built along the pathways for people to sit and enjoy the sea breeze.

Most of its 803 green inhabitants are located near the centre of the garden, which is used by many as a meditation zone. Similar to other gardens in the city, Colaba Woods Garden has gazebos and an under-construction amphitheatre. There’s a joggers’ track, a readers’ corner, basketball courts and kids’ play areas. Colaba Woods had also bagged the prestigious Urban Heritage Award back in 1989.

Arjun Shah, a local, said: “I have been coming here every day for an evening walk for the past five years. Being surrounded by so much greenery calms me after a rough day. The park has changed a bit owing to the construction work but the garden remains almost the same.”

In 2015, a study was conducted because a quarter of the garden was supposed to be used for the construction of the metro line. The study concluded that the relocation of big trees was not possible and the trees would die regardless because of the pollution that would come from the construction taking place next to the garden.

The garden is a paradise for those who enjoy being surrounded by nature and it is perfect for an evening walk.