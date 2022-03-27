Mumbai Greens: Cuffe Parade Park, an abode of peace with an amazing sunset view

Written by Kanak Singh

Located in commercial South Mumbai, between the touristy Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade, the SB Somani Garden, popularly known as Cuffe Parade Park, is an abode of peace with one of the best glimpses of the sea the bustling metropolis has to offer.

Situated right next to the World Trade Centre beside the Arabian Sea, the garden is quite easy to spot and has among the most amazing views of the sunset in Mumbai. While it is open from 5 am – 9 am and from 5.30 pm – 9.30 pm, the evenings are an excellent time to visit the park which houses a lush green activity zone, walking track, benches and a quaint gazebo.

At the park, one can see several evening walkers and yoga enthusiasts. A yoga pavilion holds scattered rock benches under a canopy of trees so visitors can practise breathing exercises.

The entry to the garden is well-guided with a paver block path along the green lawns. It is also one of the few parks in the city that will welcome your furry friends for walks. The garden consists of a designated area for pets, a yoga pavilion, a children’s play area and an amphitheatre.

Besides the locals who head here for evening walks, individuals working in offices nearby are also usually seen stepping into the park for some much-needed fresh air. Further along, the garden also has an outdoor gym and a children’s play area with swings and slides.

From time to time, the seaside venue hosts jazz festivals, music events and community shows during the short winter in the coastal city. Post the Covid-induced lockdown, the small amphitheatre, which otherwise remains unused, hosted music performances last year.

In fact, music festivals are likely to become a weekly feature at the park once the Mumbai civic body gives the green signal.