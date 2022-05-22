Mumbai Greens: Cooperage Bandstand Garden playing host to cultural events for more than 150 years

Written by: Krutarth Patnaik

Echoing the melodies of history, the Cooperage Bandstand Garden is one of the torch-bearing green spaces in Mumbai. Since 1867, the garden situated towards the south end of Mumbai’s iconic oval maidan on Madame Cama Road has been a rich cultural heritage site as well.

The crown jewel of the garden is its circular wooden canopied bandstand surrounded by a grass amphitheatre. The 150-year-old structure, one of the few remaining bandstands in Mumbai, was recently restored and is an apt venue for cultural events which are also free for all. The city’s bandstands traditionally hosted cultural events, especially musical events, for the public.

As the name suggests the bandstand is an eight-pillar wooden structure on a stone base that was restored to its former glory in 2018 by Vaastu Vidhaan, an architectural and design firm for the Mumbai civic body. The centre stage, which had hosted many famous brands like the Oxfordshire Infantry and Marine Band, still holds musical evenings to this day.

When it is not enchanting audiences with music, it serves as a shelter. The garden is also quite popular among college students who visit it during breaks and spend time studying or chatting among each other.

Upon entering from the main gate on the western end of the garden, you will be welcomed by a grand statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Moving further, you will encounter the walking track that runs through the perimeter of the entire garden. It’s a picturesque trail surrounded by trees, flowers, and shrubs.

Moving clockwise on the oval-shaped track, you will find grass lawns on a slop on one side with people sitting in the cool shade of the mighty tree canopies that nestle the garden throughout. The garden features an outdoor gym equipped with the necessary machines to have a hearty workout in paradise.

However, the show stealer of this walking track remains the cornered gazebo with a living plant roof that creates the ultimate green resting place in the garden. While sitting in this gazebo, one can enjoy the serenity of the natural beauty and at the same time hear the giggles and laughter of children as their playing area is just behind it. The children’s park features swings and slides as well as a rubber flooring.

The real beauty of The Cooperage Bandstand Garden is that, be it hosting bands, nature walks, a joyful play session at the park, a nice workout or simply sitting on its lawns, it always has something peaceful and merry to offer to its visitors.