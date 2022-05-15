Mumbai Greens: BN Vaidya Udyan – a tranquil zone for kids and the elderly in bustling Dadar

Written by Pranay Maniar

Surrounded by palm trees, shrubbery, benches and a walking track, the triangular-shaped Professor B N Vaidya Garden is a tranquil space in bustling Dadar. It runs parallel to the Dadar central railway station and is located in the Hindu Colony close to BAPS Narayan Mandir, right opposite Dr BR Ambedkar’s former residence.

The well-maintained garden with its manicured lawns and neatly trimmed shrubs gets busy as early as 8 am, when usually senior citizens turn up for a quiet stroll or to engage with their peers. As the afternoon heat starts kicking in, the visitors slowly trickle out.

The garden is divided into two parts – one strictly for senior citizens and the other for children. The senior citizens’ area has a walking track, benches and a fountain. They usually visit the garden in the mornings and the evenings and are seen sitting on the benches or swings engrossed in conversations or walking on the track.

The other half of the garden has a sand bed meant to be a play area for children aged between two and eight who are often accompanied by their parents or grandparents. By 2-3 pm, students from the nearby IES School start coming in, and an even larger crowd arrives post 4 pm, when the space fills up with toddlers and kids who come to play on the slides and swings.

Occasionally, non-residents visit the space to rest in the evenings or take a break before heading to Dadar station, which is a five-minute walk away.