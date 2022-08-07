Mumbai Greens: An oasis in the middle of busy Borivali

Written by Dyumni Pandit

It is difficult to find open places around Borivali, one of the busiest and most crowded areas in the western suburbs of Mumbai. However, MCF Jogger’s Park in Govind Nagar plays a felicitous role for people of all age groups with its lush greenery and calm vicinity.

A perfect getaway for citizens bored by the daily hustles and pollution of the city, the park has something to attract people of all age groups.

The shed for senior citizens is right by the entrance so that they do not need to walk a long distance for it. The cosy space has benches, lights, fans, and a drinking water dispenser. In the mornings and evenings, the space is packed with senior citizens resting and chatting.

Further inside the garden, accompanying the shed is a kids’ zone and an outdoor gym for adults. The garden also houses a line of benches and a big banyan tree where citizens huddle for a selfie or to relax.

The outdoor gym with pull-up bars, weight machines, and lower-limb training equipment, is an open space which is used by visitors for yoga and warm-up activities right before they hop onto the running track for a sprint.

Around the boundary of the garden is a jogging track, an amenity that is utilized by all. The garden’s 500m-long running track envelopes a cricket and football field. The jogging track’s length and gradual incline make it perfect for marathoners, anyone trying to shed extra pounds and everyone in between.

The running track has a stream of bushes, trees, and shrubs running along it. There are small sheds located at two major points so that joggers can take a breather. The garden falls under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Garden Project and is developed and managed by the Mandpeshwar Civic Federation.

The garden used to charge a menial fee of Rs 2 to aid the maintenance of its infrastructure and facilities. However, the provisions changed a couple of years ago and entry is free for everyone.

The garden is open from 5:00am to 9:30am and 5pm to 10pm for the general public. The garden is utilised for MCF club’s cricket training classes, practice, and matches in the window period. While middle-aged individuals and senior citizens occupy the park all-day, young adults and adolescents enter the park in groups in the evening.

Other than the beautiful scenic greenery, immaculate features, and long track, the garden attracts most visitors owing to its cleanliness. The garden follows a strict no-litter policy and has dustbins at regular intervals. The field has sprinklers while the other flora is taken care of manually. The trees and shrubs are trimmed and don’t restrict movement in any part of the garden.