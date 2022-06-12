Mumbai Greens: Raosaheb Patwardhan Park is an oasis in the busy Bandra neighbourhood

Located near the famous Linking Road, the Raosaheb Patwardhan Park is one of the oldest open spaces in Bandra. Spread across 15,000 square metre, it has over 109 full-grown trees, most of them indigenous.

Located between one of the most popular street shopping markets and a theatre, the park is an oasis amid the concrete high-rises and the cacophony of traffic noises coming from the Linking Road.

To the relief of runners and joggers, the lawn has an elevated running path, which helps them to stay away from the occasional walker. (Express photo) To the relief of runners and joggers, the lawn has an elevated running path, which helps them to stay away from the occasional walker. (Express photo)

The recreation ground was developed in 1994 after years of disuse and encroachment. Since then, it has won an award for good maintenance from the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Maintained by Kamala Raheja Park earlier, the garden was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2017-18. Notably, sporting activities have been banned in the garden for more than 20 years.

In 2017, a signature drive was conducted with more than 400 people supporting the campaign and requesting the civic body to allow sporting activities in the garden. While sporting activities have not been permitted yet, the paver-block path running around the garden’s oval perimeter makes it an ideal spot for leisurely walkers.

As one walks around the garden, most of its visitors can be seen either taking a nap on one of the lawns or chatting over phone during the afternoon. It is one of the few gardens in the city that is accessible to visitors in the afternoon. The garden witnesses high footfall in the evening — weary shoppers and children flood the garden after dusk. At the farthest corner of the garden is a yoga and meditation centre. When not in use, the space turns into a spot for dance and music sessions.

One of the striking features of the garden is the large lawn in the centre. To the relief of runners and joggers, the lawn has an elevated running path, which helps them to stay away from the occasional walker.

The garden has also been a focal point of a proposed underground parking project. The BMC had proposed to set up an underground parking facility at the Raosaheb Patwardhan Park to ostensibly solve parking hassles on the Linking Road. However, after the residents objected to the possible loss of green cover, the plan never took off. The garden would have lost at least half of its 109 full-grown trees, had the parking project been implemented.