Mumbai Greens: Amarsons Garden, the perfect spot for a breezy escape

Located adjacent to Mumbai’s Western Coast in Breach Candy, the ideal time to visit Amarsons Garden is just after the sun goes down. The park, which is open till 10 pm, provides the citizens with a cool, breezy escape from the heat of the city, thanks to its seaside location.

Like Tata Gardens and PDP, Amarsons Garden is one of the many locations in Mumbai to have been co-opted for the city’s Coastal Road Project. Outside the park, where there was once water, now lies a swath of reclaimed land and where citizens could once lounge peacefully on the rocks, now serves as the home to imposing machines.

The entrance to Amarsons Garden is a social hub in and of itself. Visitors are welcomed by a large restaurant which specialises in dosas and vada pavs. Families enjoy their Sunday evenings at this restaurant, positioned conveniently between the road and the garden.

Once visitors enter the park, they can choose between taking a left or a right. The former offers a fast track to the garden’s once-ocean facing amphitheatre while the latter leads to an expansive walking path.

The restaurant at the entrance of the park. (Express photo by Mira Patel)



The garden is clean and well-maintained. Like most others in Mumbai, it has a playground for children along with equipment for exercise. It also features a giant chess board and age-specific zones which are meant to be informative for adults and children alike.

The garden is also a popular spot for young couples who visit it primarily in the evenings to experience a romantic sunset in Mumbai. It is free to enter the park but a more manicured children’s area charges Rs 10 for admission.