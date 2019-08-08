Mumbai: 11 graduates held for cheating in SSC exam in Powai

ELEVEN EXAMINEES from Haryana have been arrested for allegedly using electronic gadgets to cheat during an online examination of the Staff Selection Commission. Several microphones, SIM cards and bluetooth collar devices have been recovered from the accused, said police.

The arrests took place on Tuesday, when candidates from across India started gathering at the examination centre at IT Park in Powai. The Staff Selection Commission is an organisation under the Union government, which helps in recruiting staff for various posts in departments and ministries.

The centre supervisor, Ketan Chavan, in his statement to the police, said that 1,870 graduates appeared for the examinations at the centre. In the morning, an examiner spotted examinees Pradipkumar Omprakash (26) and Raju Ramniwas (20) covering their ears. They were taken aside and when frisked, devices were found attached to their bodies.

“As several candidates were to appear for the exam… they were divided into batches. These two appeared in the first batch,” said a police officer. After they were caught, they revealed the names of nine other candidates, who would sit for exam in the following batches.

These nine candidates were allowed to take the exam and were caught cheating. They have been identified as Aman Harikesh (23), Dinesh Dalbir (25), Mohit Bijendar (20), Kushkumar Pulkumar (24), Naveen Shubashchandra (19), Sumit Kuldeep (21), Rakesh Omprakash (23), Saurabh Subhash (21) and Naveen Pandheer Singh (23).

The police said that the 11 candidates, all hailing from Haryana, came to Mumbai together to appear for the exam. They were brought to Powai police station, following which a case was registered and they were arrested.

“The accused had bluetooth collar devices and microphones attached to their bodies. SIM cards were inserted in these devices and they had an earphone through which they heard the answers as told by someone from the other side. These devices were wrapped in carbon paper, due to which, they weren’t detected during the security check while entering the centre,” the officer added.

The police said that these devices automatically answered calls and when the accused pretended to read the questions flashed on the computer screen, they were actually speaking to someone on the phone.

The accused have been booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982. They were produced in Andheri court, which remanded them in police custody for two days. “We are looking for those who dictated the answers to them. We are also trying to identify the mastermind who taught them the cheating technique,” said the officer.