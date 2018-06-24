Mumbai: Govt set to pitch rural infrastructure at AIIB meet

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

At the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) annual meeting, commencing in Mumbai on Monday, Maharashtra will pitch for rural infrastructure in order to attract investment and expedite its mega-projects by 2022.

A senior officer in the state government said that the government is keen on opening up wider discussions on big ticket projects, which have remained unexplored, but hold huge potential in rural economy and infrastructure.

“During his deliberations with the investors and experts, the chief minister will explore the wider ambit to push the mega projects under the 2030 state plan. These discussions will go beyond the planned sessions on June 25 and 26,” he said.

The government has mooted infrastructure projects, worth Rs 5.96 lakh crore, highest in country. The government thrust on rural infrastructure includes Rs 30,000 crore rural roads to improve connectivity across 40,913 villages across the state.

Also, the infrastructure for the food-processing sector requires an estimated investment of upto Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The state’s decision to push rural infrastructure comes following AIIB’s nod to provide Rs 13,000 crore investment for rural projects to Andhra Pradesh in 2017. The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and the AIIB are jointly hosting the third annual AIIB meeting. The theme for this year’s meeting is “Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration” that will see leaders from varied organizations and levels of government to share ideas and experiences for creating a sustainable future through sound infrastructure investment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the meeting.

A senior secretary in the Ministry of Finance said, “The rural infrastructure is no longer confined to sowing and processing of foodgrains. In context of Maharashtra, rural infrastructure, complete with value chains, is the biggest challenge.”

“Financial constrains, coupled with limitation to mobilise funds through domestic plans, has forced the state government to explore various alternatives to get soft loan and longterm investments for its infrastructure sector, both urban and rural,” he said.

