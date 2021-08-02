Mumbai: Govt misses deadline to fill vacant posts in MPSC, officials blame flood situation

The state government, which had set July 31 as a deadline for filling vacant posts in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), has missed the date.

Officials claimed the preoccupation with the floods in the state was a cause for the delay.

Other than Chairperson Satish Gavai and member D S Meshram, the posts of four other members are vacant.

Gavai has repeatedly told the government to fill the vacancies so that the MPSC — which recruits people for state government jobs — can get on with the massive task of filling 2,000 posts, including that of 1,200 engineers and some deputy collectors.

The commission interviews three candidates for every post. Gavai had told the government that the commission would require at least 15 members to complete the backlog of recruitments, but MPSC cannot have more than six members without amendments to the law.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that they received the file for the selection of members. The Indian Express learnt that the governor’s office received the file from the government only on July 30, a day before the deadline was to lapse.

Mantralaya sources said among the names proposed for the four vacancies in the MPSC are RR Jadhav, former secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Pratap Dighavkar retired Inspector General of Police.

The delay in filling vacancies has created unrest in the state, with aspirants taking to the streets in protest.

On Saturday, BJP state vice-president Madhav Bhandari said the state government is delaying the whole issue and not keeping its word.