Mumbai: Govt hasn’t done enough to protect city, says Chidambaram

The state has not done enough to secure the commercial capital of Mumbai from terror attacks despite the city witnessing the maximum number of terrorist attacks, former Union Home and Finance Minister P Chidambaram said.

“The city of Mumbai has witnessed the maximum number of terror attacks but the city has not applied enough pressure to secure the place. There were 26/11 attacks, train blasts… but why is the city inactive. My complaint is that state governments are not setting up hubs and not getting enough equipment,” Chidambaram said at a function to release the book The Unquiet Land by Barkha Dutt.

“There is a coastal police station in the city…. from what I have read it is a shack,” he said. “After I became the Home Minister in 2008, soon after the 26/11 attacks, I visited the city. Enough money has been given but why is the city inactive,” he said, hinting that the city is still vulnerable to terror attacks.

On troop build-ups after terror attacks, he said, “It was considered after 26/11 as any kind of knee-jerk reaction.” However, he declined to elaborate further on the “classified” information.

Share This Article Related Article India still vulnerable to 26/11 style attacks: Chidambaram

India still vulnerable to 26/11 style attacks: Chidambaram No progress in Pak on 26/11: Chidambaram tells US

No progress in Pak on 26/11: Chidambaram tells US Pak still not serious,hope cant invent more 26/11 questions: Chidambaram

A promise kept: city gets own NSG hub

Terror effect: Mumbai gets its NSG hub

Terror effect: Mumbai gets its NSG hub NSG hubs to be set up very quickly: Chidambaram

In the co-ordinated attack that lasted for four days, 164 people were killed and over 300 injured in November 2008.

Regarding the problem of Naxalites in central India, Chidambaram said, “We have not created a conducive atmosphere in Naxal-affected areas. You need to safeguard the area for development to come. No doctor or nurse is willing to go there.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App