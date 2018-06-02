Mumbai: Govt bites the bullet, new DP set for more changes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

ON APRIL 25, when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved Mumbai’s new development plan (DP), his government had thumped its back for clearing the mammoth plan within eight months of submission. But with a growing list of mistakes found in the sanctioned plan, it now appears to have gone on the backfoot. Sources said that the sanctioned plan will undergo another round of changes in the coming week. Fadnavis-led urban development department will introduce a host of corrections to the plan and the development control regulation through a corrigendum, they added.

The department had notified Mumbai’s new development blueprint on May 10. It is set to come into force from June 9. On May 23, The Indian Express had highlighted how the approved plan had lowered the permissible floor space index (FSI) for construction projects in the suburbs of Mumbai when compared to the existing levels. FSI is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of the built-up area to the total plot area. An FSI of 1 for building on a 10,000 sq m plot would provide a builder a construction right of 10,000 sq m.

Under existing rules, an FSI of upto 2.5 is permissible for building in the suburbs, while the new plan limits the same to FSI 2. Even as the government had on May 10 notified its intention to restore the FSI for suburban projects to the existing level, this proposal was made a part of the ‘Excluded Plan (EP)’ of the new blueprint. The government has sought public objections and suggestions before sanctioning the blueprint. While the public hearing process, said officials, would take anywhere between three to six months, the existing regulations will lapse as soon as the new blueprint kicks in on June 9.

Similarly, in yet another deviation from the existing rules, the new plan has not indexed the extent of the paid FSI (transferable development rights) that can be purchased from the open market to the width of the road in front of the plot. But the EP reinforces this linkage. In another glaring mistake, the new plan has contradictory FSI computation models for different provisions. “At one place it says that the FSI will be computed on the gross plot basis, while at another place it claims that the same is to counted on net plot (minus areas to be set aside for recreation grounds and playgrounds). Also, the compensation formula for development of public reservations on private properties differs widely from the existing plan,” said a source.

Fears that the construction industry would be adversely hit due to these discrepancies have prompted the government to correct these on an urgent basis. Blunders have also been found in the proposed land use in certain pockets. Some of these, too, are expected to be corrected, officials said. On May 26, The Indian Express had highlighted how a 22-acre foreshore of the Erangal beach in suburban Malad had been shown as being a part of the residential zone. The government has proposed to turn it into a public garden or a park in the EP even as revenue records show that the foreshore has been reserved for fish drying activity of the local fishing community.

