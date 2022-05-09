Mumbai: Governor Koshyari launches cover to mark 75 years of Banga Maitri Sansad

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released a first-day cover issue of the Postal Department to commemorate 75 years of Banga Maitri Sansad (BMS), on the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on Monday.

Established in 1947 by prominent members of Mumbai’s Bengali community, BMS is a socio-cultural organisation and registered charitable trust. The cover was released at an event at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Koshyari said: “It is a matter of pride that both our national anthem and national song were penned in Bengali. Rabindranath Tagore’s literary work remains alive. I urge you to keep his ideals alive in the society too. This year we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and it is a nice coincidence that Banga Maitri Sansad is also celebrating its 75th year this year.”

Elaborating on plans for celebrating the 75-years milestone, Bivas Chakraborty, General Secretary of BMS, said: “At BMS, we remain committed towards working for social and economic upliftment of the marginalised and poor. We will partner with the government and non-government organisations on various programmes on social and environmental causes, and also contribute towards cultural enrichment of this great state.”

BMS was formed by a group of Mumbai-based Bengalis who had migrated from Kolkata and other parts of Bengal during the pre-Independence era. The aim of the organisation was to celebrate the main festivals of Bengal in Mumbai and also support the growing Bengal community in the financial capital, besides partaking in various charitable activities. Today, the BMS organises the Durga Puja in Santacruz East, under the aegis of ‘North Bombay Sarbajanin Durga Puja.’