Mumbai: Government withdraws ordinance on agriculture reforms

Written by Partha Sarathi Biswas & Sameer Manekar

In a dramatic turn of events, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to shelve its bid to bring about major changes in the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963.

The Ordinance to this effect was passed by the Lower House of the state Assembly on Tuesday. State Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh withdrew it from the Upper House on Wednesday.

Market committees of Mumbai and Pune, which had issued a call for an indefinite strike after the Bill was passed in Vidhan Sabha, called off their strike after the government withdrew the Ordinance today.

The move has raised some questions given that a sizeable portion of traders in the state had supported these amendments — out of 305 wholesale markets, only 16 had responded to the call for indefinite strike.

The proposed law was to severely limit the power of APMCs. Deshmukh today reasoned that a “proper” discussion on the Ordinance is required. He told The Indian Express: “Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ranjit Patil had introduced it on Tuesday and it was passed in the pandemonium created by opposition parties. The government wants to have proper discussion on the issue, so we decided to withdraw it.”

Nine Bills were passed in a matter minutes on Tuesday while Opposition MLAs disrupted proceedings to raise various other issues.

The minister said a special committee will be formed, comprising officers, farmers’ representatives, traders, head loaders (or mathadis) and officers, to look into various aspects of the Ordinance. “Once they iron out the contentious issues, we will re-introduce it in the Assembly,” he said.

Minister of State Sadashiv Khot blamed stiff opposition from NCP MLAs for the government’s decision to withdraw the Bill.

Earlier this month, the state government had brought in several changes in the working of APMCs, severely limiting their power of supervision over agri-trade. Instead of allowing APMCs to regulate trade over its declared area of operation, they were allowed to do so only within its yard, or perimeter walls.