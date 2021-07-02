Mumbai: BMC vaccination centres open between 2 and 5 pm today

Vaccination centres under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai will work between 2 to 5 pm on Friday due to shortages of vaccine doses. Supply is expected to reach all centres by the afternoon. Vaccination will resume at normal timings from Saturday. The BMC has kept 29 centres open for Covaxin and close to 300 for Covishield.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said of the slots opening today, 50 per cent will be reserved for those who pre-booked on Thursday, while the rest will be open to walk-in registrations. In at least 13 locations, a drive-in vaccination is available.

The city received 1.5 lakh doses late on Thursday, of which 1.25 lakh are Covishield and 25,000 are Covaxin. BMC has asked state to provide at least 10 lakh doses in July. Currently, the private sector is handling a bulk of the vaccination while government centres are exhausting stocks every few days due to limited supply.

Kakani said the BMC plans to utilise available stock aggressively. “Initially, we had taken a call to evenly distribute available stock over a week’s time. But now we plan to exhaust it as quickly as possible. This will also speed up the coverage,” he said.

List of centers administering Covishield on July 2, 2021 50% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration. Age group: 18+ HCW/FLW: 2nd dose Time: 2pm to 5 pm

Mumbai’s vaccination numbers fell to 32,074 on Thursday, down by 82 per cent from Monday. None of the government-run centres were functional on Thursday due to shortages.

In the month of June, Maharashtra received 59 lakh doses, of which 49.8 lakh were Covishield and over nine lakh Covaxin.