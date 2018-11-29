Mumbai: Government reaches out to OBC leaders for support on Maratha quota

The state government on Wednesday held wider consultations with Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders to elicit their support for smooth passage of the legislation on Maratha reservation in ongoing winter session. The government is likely to give 16 per cent reservation to the Marathas.

The decision to get the OBC leaders on board to support the Maratha quota comes ahead of the government’s decision to table the legislation on Maratha reservation and Action Taken Report on recommendations made by Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Thursday in state Assembly.

The cabinet sub-committee, which is working on the process for Maratha reservation, will meet on Thursday morning. It will decide the modalities required for introducing the legislation and ATR.

Highly placed sources revealed, “In last 24 hours government got onboard the OBC leaders and legal experts. The move was part of the strategy to gain their confidence and absolute support to the Maratha quota.” An OBC leader said, “There are adequate provisions where government is not required to even place ATR. It can just bring the legislation on Maratha quota.”

An OBC leader requesting anonymity said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reached out to various OBC leaders and organisations to ensure Maratha reservation appeals to across community and masses. The decision is to avoid conflict based on caste, class and community.”

The Maratha agitation culminating in 58 silent rallies in first phase and violence in the second phase leading to eight suicides had lead to polarisation between Marathas and OBCs in several parts of Maharashtra.

The consultations with OBC was also to reassure that existing quota of 52 per cent in Maharashtra will remain untouched. The total reservation in state is 52 per cent. Of which OBCs get 19 per cent, Scheduled Caste 13 per cent, Scheduled Tribe 7 per cent, Vimukta Jati 3 per cent, Nomadic Tribe (B) 2.5 per cent, Nomadic Tribe (C) (Dhangar) 3.5 per cent, Nomadic Tribe (D) (Vanjari) 2 per cent, special backward class 2 per cent.

A senior OBC leader, who is part of the process, said, “After discussions with legal and constitutional experts, we also have realised that under extraordinary and exceptional case which applies to Maratha community, the reservation under socially and educationally backward class is justified. Specially, when the government has taken the decision to create an independent and separate category – Socially and Educationally Backward Class – to accomodate Maratha reservation.”

Sources in the government also indicated, “There are various suggestions emerging from across both Marathas and OBCs to go ahead with the legislation and get a two-third mandate. There is also a suggestion that along with the implementation of the Maratha reservation, the process of recruitment in government jobs whereever it is due should also commence.”

According to statistics provided by the General Administration Department, “There are at least 72,000 vacancies which will have to be filled up in various government departments in phases. The government wants to ensure the process of Maratha reservation is completed and the community also reaps the benefit in the recruitment drive ahead.”