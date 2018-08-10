Mumbai: Government employees’ body calls off strike

The association said the strike has been withdrawn considering the Maratha agitation in the state. The association said the strike has been withdrawn considering the Maratha agitation in the state.

The Maharashtra government employees’ association called off its strike on Thursday afternoon after a meeting with Chief Secretary Dineshkumar Jain. The association said the strike has been withdrawn considering the Maratha agitation in the state.

The association had given a call for a three-day strike across the state from Tuesday with demands of immediate implementation of the seventh pay commission, payment of dearness allowance, five-day working week, increasing retirement age to 60 among others.

“In the meeting, Jain has promised that the government is positive on the issue of employees’ demands and it will take action on it as early as possible,” said Vishwas Katkar, president of the association.

“Besides, we also considered the Maratha agitation and injuries in fire incident in BPCL plant in Mahul for calling off the strike,” he added.

On Wednesday, the association members had held meetings with state Finance Minister Sudhir Munganitwar and Jain on their demands, but it decided to continue the strike. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had also asked the government to resolve the issues rather than “threatening the officials with actions”.

