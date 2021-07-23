Mumbai: 3 dead, at least 7 injured in Govandi house collapse

Seven fire engines and one rescue van of the fire brigade, and personnel of the police as well as other agencies reached the spot, BMC said. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A single-storey house collapsed in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early Friday. Three persons succumbed to injuries, while at least seven others have been injured. Rescue operations are underway.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s disaster management cell, the incident happened around 4.30 am. While seven people were moved to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, three were admitted in Sion Hospital.

“Seven fire engines and one rescue van of the fire brigade, and personnel of the police as well as other agencies reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation,” a BMC official was quoted as saying by PTI. The Mumbai Fire brigade as well as local BMC workers are clearing the debris.

Local BMC labourers and firefighters during rescue operations. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Local BMC labourers and firefighters during rescue operations. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Officials have said that Neha Parvez (35) and Mokar Shaikh (80) were declared dead on arrival by the hospital, whereas Shamshad Shaikh (45) is in a critical condition. Another body was removed from debris and sent to Rajawadi hospital.

Further details on the cause of the collapse and survivors is awaited.

A single-story house collapsed in Govandi. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A single-story house collapsed in Govandi. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)