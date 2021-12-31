scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Mumbai: Goregaon West to soon get bird watching tower

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 31, 2021 1:50:23 pm
In winters, migratory birds make Mumbai’s creeks, wetlands, mudflats their home.(Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The western suburbs of Mumbai are likely to get a bird-watching tower by April next year.

The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated a tender for the construction of a two-storey bird watching tower and a garden near creek road in Goregaon west.

In winters, migratory birds make Mumbai’s creeks, wetlands, mudflats their home.

Currently, there is no watchtower or a designated location at Goregaon creek road from where the researchers, wildlife enthusiasts can view the birds, especially flamingoes which attracts many citizens.

The BMC has also planned to install a plaque with information on different species of birds and trees found in the area. It will also provide security services at the location and a separate pathway to the watchtower. The watchtower would be a wooden structure with a spiral wooden staircase. It will hold a person at a time at the top.

In Mumbai, Mumbra hills, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Bhandup Pumping station are frequented by bird watchers to document the avian diversity.

