Mumbai: Goregaon West to soon get bird watching tower

December 31, 2021 1:50:23 pm
The western suburbs of Mumbai are likely to get a bird-watching tower by April next year.
The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated a tender for the construction of a two-storey bird watching tower and a garden near creek road in Goregaon west.
In winters, migratory birds make Mumbai’s creeks, wetlands, mudflats their home.
Currently, there is no watchtower or a designated location at Goregaon creek road from where the researchers, wildlife enthusiasts can view the birds, especially flamingoes which attracts many citizens.
The BMC has also planned to install a plaque with information on different species of birds and trees found in the area. It will also provide security services at the location and a separate pathway to the watchtower. The watchtower would be a wooden structure with a spiral wooden staircase. It will hold a person at a time at the top.
In Mumbai, Mumbra hills, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Bhandup Pumping station are frequented by bird watchers to document the avian diversity.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-