Goregaon: Dumper driver held for knocking down beggar

Police said that Singh failed to notice a man crossing the road and allegedly ran over him. When he realised that he had hit someone, Singh stopped the vehicle and rushed the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

A 21-year-old driver of a dumper truck has been arrested for allegedly knocking down a beggar in Goregaon west on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place between 9 am and 9.30 am when the driver, identified as Dinesh Singh, was heading northwards on S V Road.

Sanjeev Bhole, senior inspector, Goregaon police station, said Singh was arrested on Sunday and has been booked with causing death due to negligence.

