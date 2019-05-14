Goregaon: Dumper driver held for knocking down beggar

A 21-year-old driver of a dumper truck has been arrested for allegedly knocking down a beggar in Goregaon west on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place between 9 am and 9.30 am when the driver, identified as Dinesh Singh, was heading northwards on S V Road.

Police said that Singh failed to notice a man crossing the road and allegedly ran over him. When he realised that he had hit someone, Singh stopped the vehicle and rushed the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Sanjeev Bhole, senior inspector, Goregaon police station, said Singh was arrested on Sunday and has been booked with causing death due to negligence.