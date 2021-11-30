Mumbai: 23 bank customers lose Rs 2 lakh to cyberfraud

As many as 23 customers of a bank allegedly lost Rs 2.24 lakh to a cyberfraud where an unidentified cheat leaked their debit card details and used them to withdraw money from their accounts.

The Goregaon police have registered an FIR on the complaint of a 62-year-old man on Monday and prima facie suspects this to be a case of card-cloning.

Mumbai news | Follow latest news and updates

The complainant, a carpenter from Goregaon (west), has a bank account in a nationalised bank. On November 25, at 10.41 pm, he received an SMS alert from his bank informing him that Rs 6,600 had been debited from his account. He immediately called his bank’s customer care number and the executive told him that the bank was not at fault and asked him to approach the local police.

The complainant told the police: “I went to the bank on November 26 where my bank’s manager told me that some fraudster had stolen my debit card details and used it to withdraw my money. Like me, there were many others at the bank with the same complaint. The manager asked all of us to approach the police station.”

Based on the bank statement produced by the complainant, the Goregaon police have lodged an FIR. There have been several cases in the past where cyber fraudsters attach skimmers and micro-cameras in the ATM to steal the data of customers who come to withdraw money. The cheats would then use this data to create cloned debit cards and withdraw money from the victims’ accounts.

The police in the past had arrested Romanian nationals for using this modus operandi to commit cyber frauds.