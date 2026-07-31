10-yr-old boy drowned to death by father at Mumbai’s Gorai beach

The incident came to light after the child’s body was found on Gorai seashore on Wednesday. (File photo)

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly drowned to death by his father at Gorai beach in Mumbai after the man suspected his wife was having an affair with someone else and took out his anger on the child over a domestic dispute. The Gorai police arrested the father Banti Rao, 40, who was staying in Malwani with his wife and son. Rao worked as a photographer, taking pictures of tourists visiting Gorai beach.

According to the police, the incident took place between 5 pm and 6 pm on July 28 when the accused allegedly left home with his 10-year-old son after a heated argument with his wife. The accused allegedly took the boy to Gorai beach and drowned him in the sea.