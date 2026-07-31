10-yr-old boy drowned to death by father at Mumbai’s Gorai beach

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A 10-year-old boy was allegedly drowned to death by his father at Gorai beach in Mumbai after the man suspected his wife was having an affair with someone else and took out his anger on the child over a domestic dispute. The Gorai police arrested the father Banti Rao, 40, who was staying in Malwani with his wife and son. Rao worked as a photographer, taking pictures of tourists visiting Gorai beach.
According to the police, the incident took place between 5 pm and 6 pm on July 28 when the accused allegedly left home with his 10-year-old son after a heated argument with his wife. The accused allegedly took the boy to Gorai beach and drowned him in the sea.
When Rao did not return home, his wife informed the police, who found his mobile location in the Versova area. He was traced and during interrogation he confessed that he had killed his son in a fit of rage, said a police officer.
According to officials, the couple often argued over domestic issues, and he suspected his wife’s character; they frequently quarreled over the issue. The fight started between them over the same issue again on the afternoon of July 28 and in a fit of rage Rao took his son to the sea and drowned him.
The incident came to light after the child’s body was found on Gorai seashore on Wednesday. There were no visible injuries and the Gorai police registered a case of accidental death. The police circulated a photograph of the boy to police stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. During the inquiry, the Gorai police learnt of a missing persons complaint filed at the Malvani police station regarding a boy and his father.
When the mother was asked to identify the body found on the beach, it was found to be her son.
Based on her statement, the Gorai police registered a case of murder and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway, police said.
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