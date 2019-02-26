Mumbai: Golden jackal rescued

A golden jackal was rescued from a 25-foot-deep well in Airoli by animal activists, the forest department and the Thane Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The adult male was rescued and handed over to the forest department. The animal is recuperating from injuries suffered during the fall.

According to Pawan Sharma, the wildlife warden of Thane, a distress call was made to the Forest Department by local residents after they heard the animal’s cries from the well. “The Forest Department reached out and we reached the spot to find the animal inside a dry well. Using a ladder provided by the Fire Department, Omkar Kolekar from the Wildlife Welfare Association, Hasmukh Valanju and Mahesh Ithape from RAWW (Resqink Association of Wildlife Welfare) went into the well and managed to lure the traumatised animal into a cage lowered by the Forest Department,” said Sharma.

The animal was taken to Thane SPCA where X-ray scans showed that it had suffered a slight sprain in the cervical area, forest officials said. “The animal is an adult male weighing 7.5 kg. It is kept under observation and will eventually be released into the wild,” said an officer.

Golden jackals are found in the Yeoor range forests and have become a casualty to growing urbanisation, experts say. In 2018, a golden jackal had died in a road accident on the Eastern Express Highway.