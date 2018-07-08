Mumbai: Six days after collapsing, Gokhale Bridge opened to traffic

The Gokhale Bridge in Andheri was reopened to traffic on Sunday afternoon. (File) The Gokhale Bridge in Andheri was reopened to traffic on Sunday afternoon. (File)

Six days after a road overbridge collapsed in Mumbai leading to the death of one person, the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri was reopened to traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The bridge, an east-west connector in Andheri, that leads to the Western Express Highway on one side and Juhu and Versova on the other, had been closed to vehicular traffic since the accident even as the Railways conducted round-the-clock repairs. The road overbridge had come crashing down early on Tuesday morning amid heavy showers and four people were hurt in the process.

The whole week, however, has seen heavy traffic in the western suburbs as motorists were advised to reach Andheri via diversions in Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar. On Sunday morning, the police opened the northbound lane of the bridge before opening the opposite carriageway in the afternoon. The traffic police said the pedestrian walkway would remain closed as repairs were being done.

