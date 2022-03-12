Mumbai-Goa NH widening: HC criticises pace of work, seeks progress report by June 6

Observing that the pace of progress of the widening of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66), which started in 2010, is “disappointing, to say the least”, the Bombay High Court expressed “extreme displeasure” on the same, directed that the work be sped up and sought a progress report in three months.

“The pace of progress is disappointing, to say the least. Even in respect of packages, where little work was required to be undertaken, has not been completed. Expressing our extreme displeasure with such progress, we encourage the engineers deputed at the site(s) to call upon the contractors/agencies deputed for construction work to speed up such progress,” the court said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Vinay G Joshi was on March 7 hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Owais Anwar Pechkar, a resident of Chiplun city in Konkan and a regular commuter on the highway. He has sought directions to the state and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve various issues faced by commuters, including steps to repair potholes on the accident-prone NH-66 and completion of the widening work.

Additional government pleader Reena Salunkhe, appearing for the state, submitted a progress report as of March 6.

After the petitioner, Pechkar, showed photographs of the recent landslide at Pedhe-Baudhawadi in Maharashtra’s Chiplun which resulted in the death of an excavating machine operator, Salunkhe submitted that a decision has been taken to construct a retaining wall to avoid further landslides and the work in the ghat sections shall be given top priority.

“It is indeed painful that in the course of the construction work being undertaken, a precious life has been lost. The family of the deceased operator, we have no doubt in our mind, shall be compensated in accordance with law,” the bench noted.

Advocate Rakesh Singh, for the NHAI, submitted that the contract on the 84-km Panvel-Indapur stretch was terminated due to unsatisfactory progress of work and a fresh contractor was appointed.

“Having regard to such facts and circumstances, we direct that it shall be open to the newly appointed contractor to complete the balance work as quickly as possible but within the target date,” the HC said, and directed the authority to place before it a report regarding the progress achieved by the substitute contractor by June 6.

“With the expectation that by the next date satisfactory progress would be achieved and reported to us, we adjourn the hearing. The PIL petition shall be listed on June 6, 2022 once again when up-to-date progress shall be reported,” the order said.