Mumbai-Goa luxury bus overturns after collision with truck; passengers trapped, 27 hurt

At least 27 passengers were injured after a truck rammed into the Mumbai-Goa private luxury bus on the Anjanari Bridge along the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Ratnagiri. The accident has left 4 people seriously injured, Ratnagiri Lanja Police said.
“A truck rammed into a private bus, due to which 27 people were injured and 4 of them are seriously injured. We are investigating the matter, and appropriate legal action will be initiated,” the police said.
The collision was so severe that the bus overturned, trapping several passengers inside the luxury bus. “The bus had overturned due to the collision, and we have rescued them all,” the police said.
According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the private bus was travelling towards Goa, and a truck heading in the same direction hit it from behind.
After the collision, the bus lost its balance and overturned on the bridge, leaving several passengers injured and stranded inside.
Personnel from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to extricate passengers trapped inside the overturned bus. The injured passengers were later shifted to the Ratnagiri District Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
The accident led to a major traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, particularly for vehicles travelling towards Goa.
Police personnel also reached the spot and initiated measures to clear the accident site to regulate traffic. According to the latest information, traffic movement on the bridge has resumed on a single-lane basis, resulting in congestion on the route.