Mumbai-Goa luxury bus overturns after collision with truck; passengers trapped, 27 hurt

At least 27 passengers were injured after a truck rammed into the Mumbai-Goa private luxury bus on the Anjanari Bridge along the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Ratnagiri. The accident has left 4 people seriously injured, Ratnagiri Lanja Police said.

“A truck rammed into a private bus, due to which 27 people were injured and 4 of them are seriously injured. We are investigating the matter, and appropriate legal action will be initiated,” the police said.

The collision was so severe that the bus overturned, trapping several passengers inside the luxury bus. “The bus had overturned due to the collision, and we have rescued them all,” the police said.