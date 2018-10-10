Mumbai-Goa cruise service to now start from Oct 24, bad weather delays launch

India’s first domestic luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa will set sail on October 24, 2018. (Source: Facebook/HarshJAyswal) India’s first domestic luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa will set sail on October 24, 2018. (Source: Facebook/HarshJAyswal)

WEATHER SEEMS to have played spoilsport for the ambitious Mumbai-Goa cruise service. Earlier supposed to set sail on October 11, it will now be inaugurated on October 20 from the Purple Gate of Princess Docks in Mumbai. Proper services will only begin from October 24.

The carrier, Angriya Sea Eagle Private Limited, has started bookings for the cruise, which will begin from Mumbai, sail non-stop and dock at Mormugao in South Goa within 16 hours.

“The weather was not found to be conducive for the launch on October 11. As there is a forecast for thunderstorm on that day, we wanted to be cautious. We plan to go for the inauguration on October 20… Services will begin from October 24,” said Sanjay Bhatia, Mumbai Port Trust chairman.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would inaugurate the service on October 20.

From October 24, the cruise will run on alternate days from Mumbai and Goa. “We have opened the bookings for October and November. On some days, the cruise will halt at the Goa port for more than one day. On such days, we have planned small parties and celebrations at the port for passengers,” said Sudhir Naik, Director (Marketing and Finances), Angriya.

The cruise would include six decks, 104 cabins and ferry 399 passengers at a time. The price of one-way tickets would range between Rs 7,000 Rs 12,000. Different types of accommodation — ranging from bunk rooms, luxury pods, dorms and suites — would be available.

“Not just Mumbai residents, but tourists from across the country have been inquiring about the cruiser service. We are catering to the demands of all kinds of passengers,” Naik said.

This will be the first luxury cruise liner from India. The vessel has been upgraded significantly and will include amenities like 24-hour coffee shops, bars lounge and discotheque, infinity pool as well as spa and conference facilities. However, women after six months of pregnancy and infants below 12 months of age would not be allowed on board.

