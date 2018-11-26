Mumbai-Goa cruise Angriya makes waves, clocks 80% occupancy

THE Mumbai-Goa cruise on Angriya, launched on October 20 from the newly inaugurated Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT), has clocked 80 per cent passenger occupancy with bookings done till December 15, officials said.

The ship, operated by the Angriya Sea Eagle Pvt Ltd, takes 16 hours to sail to Mormugao in south Goa from the DCT in Mumbai. The ship, with six decks and 104 cabins, ferries 399 passengers at a time. The price of a one-way ticket is in the Rs 7,000-12,000 range. For accommodation, passengers can choose from bunk rooms, luxury pods, dorms and suites.

“Passengers are turning up in great numbers to enjoy the cruise service. Most are excited to enjoy the experience and are hardly returning to their rooms at night. Most spend their time on the open deck. We are seeing an average occupancy of 80 per cent,” said Captain Nitin Dhond.

Dhond said while the trips from Mumbai to Goa are clocking 90-95 per cent occupancy, the return journey was drawing up to 70 per cent passengers. “Many passengers are willing to travel till Goa and return as well. Not just from Mumbai, passengers from other parts of the country, including Nagpur, Karnataka and New Delhi, are also planning trips onboard the cruise. It is just the experience of travelling which is appealing to them,” he said.

Dhond said he has increased the rates for cottage suites after the popularity of the cruise. “A slight increase in rates does not affect the target group because they are keen to get the cruise experience. We have also reduced the total sailing time from Goa to Mumbai by two hours, which now totals about 14.”

German national Wassily Graf, who is a software developer in Bandra, took the cruise to Goa two weeks back. “I really enjoyed it. I’m a huge fan of boat rides and I found it convenient for my trip to Goa. While I have been on a lot of liners in the Mediterranean, both food and room quality in Angriya were decent.”