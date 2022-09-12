scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Mumbai: Two of six girls who fled Special Home in Govandi found

The six minor girls were living at the Government Girls' Special Rehabilitation Center

An officer said the FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code since the girls are minors

A day after six minors girls fled from a Special Home in Govandi, the local police managed to find two girls and said they have traced the location of two others as well. While one girl was traced to Cheetah Camp, the other girl was found in Govandi. Two others have been located in Mumbai and a police team has gone to bring them back.

An official said while three of the girls were brought into the Special Home for begging, the other three had offences registered against them.

The six minor girls who were living at the Government Girls’ Special Rehabilitation Center (Special Children’s Home) in Govandi fled from there in the wee hours of Sunday. They had been placed there for care and protection under orders of the court. The local Govandi police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons believed to have helped the minor girls. The police have formed six teams to track them.

According to the FIR, between 3 and 4 am on Sunday, the six minor girls fled from the Centre after someone broke the window of the hostel with a stone. The suspects further removed the iron grill of that window and bent the iron grill from the outside of that window.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:26:42 pm
