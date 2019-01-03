Mumbai: Girl bought phone with money she earned as a help

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by her father for talking on a cellphone had bought it with money she had earned working as a domestic help, the police said. The girl, who suffered 65 per cent burns, is critical, the police added.

On Monday, Mohammad Murtaza Ansari, a resident of Virar East, came home to find his 16-year-old daughter busy on a phone call.

“She is the eldest of four siblings and works as a help in houses nearby. She had saved to buy the phone a couple of months back. On Monday, she was speaking to a friend when her father asked her to cut the call,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, as the girl continued with the phone call, her father allegedly snatched the phone and started beating her. “He then allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. The girl managed to flee and was rescued by neighbours, who doused the fire and called the police,” said senior inspector Ghanshyam Adhav. The girl was sent to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to KEM hospital on Tuesday.

According to Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM hospital, the girl has suffered 65 per cent burns and remains on ventilator support.

“She also suffered from fume inhalation. Our focus is to save her life right now,” he said.

She was admitted on the night of December 31. She has suffered burns on her entire body.

Ansari was arrested by the police on Monday. “We have booked him for attempt to murder. He has been remanded in police custody till January 5,” Adhav said.

According to the police, Ansari and his wife work as tailors, stitching burkhas.