Mumbai: 16-year-old girl rescued, reunited with family

A 16-year-old girl was rescued by Nerul police on Friday morning. She was allegedly abducted by three men who had locked her up in an empty building in Nerul, the police said. According to Nerul police, they received an input from their West Bengal counterpart about a 16-year-old girl who had been abducted from Murshidabad while she was exiting an ATM booth after withdrawing cash.

“The probe revealed that the victim was from Nerul and they shared their leads with us. We started investigating and eventually, located the girl,” said an officer from Nerul. The girl reportedly managed to call her parents up from Navi Mumbai and she had told them about the plans of her abductors to send her to Dubai.

“They had abducted her to push her into flesh trade. However, when they realised that she had alerted the police, they locked her up in an empty building and fled,” the official said. “We have sent the girl back to her parents after recording her statement. We are looking for the abductors based on some CCTV footage at various vantage points. They will be identified and arrested soon,” he added.

