Mumbai: Girl ‘molested by DIG’ goes missing, leaves notes saying going to kill self

A 17-year-old girl who had allegedly been molested by a DIG rank officer at her birthday party last year, went missing from her residence in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The girl left behind a letter, stating that she was going to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train and blamed the DIG for pushing her to take the step. The Navi Mumbai police said that till Tuesday night the girl had not been found. The DIG, who had been on the run ever since the FIR was registered against him, had recently applied for an anticipatory bail.

Talking to The Indian Express, the girl’s brother said, “After we slept off on Monday night, she left the house. We found a letter in which she said she was going to commit suicide and blamed the DIG for it. We have been trying to look for her but have not found her as yet.” The girl has left a separate letter for her parents and one for the police.

The letter she left for the police states, “Main DIG ke pressure me ake suicide karne jarhahu mujhe dhundhna mat… (I am going to commit suicide due to the pressure from the DIG)”. The letter further reads, “Please don’t try to find me…mai train ke neeche aa raha hu (I am going to jump under a train).”

The letter she left for her parents states, “M sorry me doctor ban nhi paaya daddy apna sapna pura nhi kar paya (I’m sorry I could not become a doctor and fulfill my dreams, daddy).”

After her parents found the letter, they alerted the Navi Mumbai police, who started looking for the girl and checked if there were any deaths reported on railway tracks. DCP (zone II) Ashok Dudhe said, “We have been looking for the girl but have not found her as yet.”

According to police, the molestation incident had taken place on the girl’s birthday party last year, which was attended by the DIG. While the girl’s father was friends with the DIG, he told the police that the latter attended the birthday party uninvited. There, the accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

The Navi Mumbai police, however, did not register an FIR for nearly six months and eventually booked the DIG after the Police Commissioner intervened. Soon after the FIR was registered on December 26, the accused went missing. A few days ago, he applied for an anticipatory bail and hearing in the case was underway at a sessions court in Panvel.

