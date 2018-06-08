Mumbai: Girl lifts plea

The 19-year-old homeopathy student who had filed a review petition before the Bombay High Court earlier this week to sit for her first-year examinations, withdrew it after she was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh. The vacation bench last month had refused to allow her to appear for the exams due to low attendance.

Fakeha Badami, a student of homeopathy at Sai Homeopathic Medical College (SHMC) in Bhiwandi, had earlier moved court accusing her college of not allowing her to attend classes for wearing a hijab (head scarf).

