Mumbai: 16-year-old girl found 8-months pregnant, rape case registered

THE MUMBAI Police earlier this week registered a rape case after a 16-year-old girl was found eight-months pregnant.

The matter came to light after the girl visited a hospital, which in turn informed an NGO about her condition. Following counselling, the girl alleged that she was raped earlier this year.

An officer said that based on the statement given by the girl, a rape case was against unidentified persons. “The girl has alleged that earlier this year, when she was looking for a job online, she came across a job opening at a massage parlour… she applied for the same… The girl said that a person contacted her regarding the job and called her for an interview. He then allegedly raped her in a hotel room,” the officer added.

“She said the person told her that he would help her get a job if she remained quiet,” the officer further said.

It was only when the hospital contacted the NGO that the incident came to light. A senior officer said some parts of the girl’s statement needed clarity and the matter was being investigated.