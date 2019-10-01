Mumbai: Girl dies after being thrown out of window, grandmother held

The police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly killing her two-year-old granddaughter by throwing her out of the window of a sixth-floor apartment in Malad East last week.

Police said the incident occurred between 5.30 am and 5.45 am on Saturday when the baby, Jiya Ansari, was home with her parents, grandparents, aunt and a cousin. The sleeping family was woken by neighbours, who spotted Jiya lying motionless and bleeding on the ground. They rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Investigators who visited the home allegedly noticed that the front door and kitchen window from where Jiya had fallen were both shut. “The manner in which Jiya’s body was found also suggested that she been thrown out,” said an officer of Kurar police station. This led police to suspect that someone in the house had thrown Jiya out of the window, the officer added.

Balasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, Kurar police station, said an investigation revealed that Ansari had never warmed to her granddaughter. “The accused was not fond of her granddaughter and would become constantly irritated when she played at home. Twenty days ago, she had even fought with her son and daughter-in-law over the issue and left their home,” said Assistant Inspector G S Gharge.

Gharge said Ansari had returned on Friday after staying with another son for a few weeks. “Even after she came back, the anger she felt towards her granddaughter did not go away,” he said.

On Friday night, Jiya had trouble going to sleep as she had fallen sick. “The whole family was awake till 3 am as Jiya was crying and unable to fall asleep until she was given medicine,” said Gharge.

Ansari is accused of waking up early Saturday morning while everyone was asleep, picking up a still sleeping Jiya, hurling her out of the window, closing it and going back to bed, the police said.