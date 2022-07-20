scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Mumbai: Girl attacked, molested inside stationary train; FIR registered

The girl escaped, and narrated her ordeal with her parents who took her to the Vakola police station to register an FIR. The case was transferred to Mumbai Central GRP station on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 1:19:35 am
“CCTV footage shows her with a man and we are tracing him,” said a GRP official.

A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home in Santacruz after a fight was allegedly tricked and taken to a stationary train at Lower Parel railway station by a man who sexually assaulted her. He allegedly attacked her with a blade in the early hours of July 11.

The girl escaped, and narrated her ordeal with her parents who took her to the Vakola police station to register an FIR. The case was transferred to Mumbai Central GRP station on Monday.

Police said after she left home, at Churchgate railway station, the girl met a man who tricked her into travelling with him to Lower Parel railway station. There, he took her to a parked train and sexually assaulted her. The girl suffered neck injuries when the man attacked her with a blade for resisting him.

More from Mumbai

“CCTV footage shows her with a man and we are tracing him,” said a GRP official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement