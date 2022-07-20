Mumbai: Girl attacked, molested inside stationary train; FIR registered

July 20, 2022 1:19:35 am
A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home in Santacruz after a fight was allegedly tricked and taken to a stationary train at Lower Parel railway station by a man who sexually assaulted her. He allegedly attacked her with a blade in the early hours of July 11.
The girl escaped, and narrated her ordeal with her parents who took her to the Vakola police station to register an FIR. The case was transferred to Mumbai Central GRP station on Monday.
Police said after she left home, at Churchgate railway station, the girl met a man who tricked her into travelling with him to Lower Parel railway station. There, he took her to a parked train and sexually assaulted her. The girl suffered neck injuries when the man attacked her with a blade for resisting him.
“CCTV footage shows her with a man and we are tracing him,” said a GRP official.
