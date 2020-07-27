Mumbai: Girder launched across tracks for Hancock bridge

The launch of the girder, a support beam used for building bridges, was initially scheduled for July 21. The launch of the girder, a support beam used for building bridges, was initially scheduled for July 21.

The BMC on Sunday launched girder across the railway tracks for Hancock bridge near the Sandhurst Road station.

While construction work was pending for over four years, the Central Railway on Sunday undertook work at a mega block between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chinchpokli on four lines. The launch of the girder, a support beam used for building bridges, was initially scheduled for July 21.

The British era bridge, located between Sandhurst Road station and Byculla station, was demolished in January 2016. For two years, construction was stuck due to litigation as the Bombay High Court had asked BMC to cancel the contract given to J Kumar Infraprojects, as it was named in a road scam.

In February 2018, the contract was awarded to Sai Projects at a cost of Rs 52 crore. While a deadline of October 2019 was set, several issues like encroachment added to the delay.

One of the two girders required for the new bridge arrived in Mumbai on June 11. The first part of the girder was launched last month, while the final launch was completed on Sunday.

The BMC had earlier planned to open the bridge by August end. It now aims to finish work and open it for the public by end of this year. The new bridge, which is slated to be 64.6 m in length, will be wider than the earlier one and weigh 660 metric tonne.

